    Meet Indian Hachi: Dog walks 200km from Pandharpur to Belagavi to find owner after getting lost

    In a remarkable display of loyalty, Maharaj, a black indie dog, travelled 200 kilometres back to his home in Yamgarni after getting lost during the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage in Pandharpur. Despite being separated from owner Gyandev Kumbhar, Maharaj’s return on July 28 was celebrated as a miracle, with locals attributing the feat to divine intervention.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    In an extraordinary display of loyalty and determination, a dog named Maharaj has captured hearts across Karnataka. The black indie dog embarked on a 200-kilometre journey back to its home village of Yamgarni after being separated from its owner during the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage in Pandharpur.

    The heartwarming story began on July 18, when Maharaj, along with its owner Gyandev Kumbhar, joined the foot Dindi procession from Yamgarni to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. The annual pilgrimage, known as Ashadhi Ekadashi, is a significant event for devotees who travel long distances to pay their respects.

    Bengaluru: BBMP gives good news to animal lovers, eases pet restrictions in apartments; read this

    Amidst the excitement and fervour of the pilgrimage, Maharaj found himself lost in the crowd. Kumbhar, deeply concerned, made every effort to locate his faithful companion but was ultimately forced to return home without him.

    To everyone's astonishment, Maharaj did not give up. On July 28, the devoted dog arrived at Kumbhar’s house in Yamgarni, having travelled the entire distance on foot. The surprise reunion was described by locals as nothing short of a divine miracle. The villagers were overwhelmed with joy and organized a grand celebration to mark the dog’s return.

    Karnataka: Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres; Netizens demand police action (WATCH)

    A post on the Facebook page "All About Belgaum" shared the remarkable tale, noting the villagers’ belief that Lord Panduranga guided Maharaj on his journey. Kumbhar, touched by the miracle, expressed his amazement, saying, “It is such a miracle that the dog could find its way... We think it was Lord Panduranga who guided him.”

    The story of Maharaj’s unwavering loyalty has since gone viral, resonating with many and highlighting the deep bond between the dog and its owner. The village of Yamgarni, filled with gratitude and joy, honoured Maharaj with a celebratory procession from the Vitthal Temple to Kumbhar’s home, marking a heartwarming conclusion to an incredible journey.

