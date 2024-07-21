Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres; Netizens demand police action (WATCH)

    In Udupi, Karnataka, a man brutally attacked a dog, tied it to his scooter, and dragged it for kilometres, leading to its death. The shocking incident, captured on video and shared widely online, has sparked outrage. Udupi police have filed a case and are seeking to arrest the accused. Public and animal welfare groups demand severe punishment.

    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    In a shocking incident in Udupi, Karnataka, a dog was brutally attacked and then tied to the back of a scooter and dragged on the road. The horrific event, which led to the dog's alleged death, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation on social media.

    The incident occurred in Shirwa town of Kapu district. A man from Mallar cruelly assaulted the dog before tying a chain around its neck and attaching it to his scooter. He then dragged the dog for several kilometres. Witnesses recorded the video of this inhumane act, which quickly went viral online.

    The video has triggered a massive uproar on social media, with many condemning the man's actions. Following the public outcry, the Udupi police registered a case against the perpetrator. Shirwa PSI confirmed that the police have gathered video and CCTV footage to identify the accused, who will be arrested soon.

    Reason?

    According to sources, the man became enraged after a dog ran over his scooter. In his anger, he caught the dog, tied a chain around its neck, and brutally assaulted it until it became unconscious. He then tied the dog to his scooter and dragged it for several kilometres, leading to the dog's death.

    Animal welfare organizations and the general public have expressed their outrage over the incident. They demand that the culprit be arrested and punished severely to set an example against animal cruelty. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter laws and enforcement to protect animals from such inhumane acts. 

