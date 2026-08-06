Two women were found hanging from a tree near Krishna Restaurant in Jakkur, Bengaluru, on Wednesday morning. The victims, identified as Nepalese nationals, were discovered by morning walkers. Yelahanka Police have registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation.

Two young women were found hanging from a tree in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area on Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation. The bodies were discovered near Krishna Restaurant in Jakkur by morning walkers, who immediately alerted the police. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, and officials are investigating all possible angles.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Sirjana, 22, and Rita, 23, both Nepalese nationals.

Police said there was initial confusion regarding their identities, with early reports suggesting they were from Assam. However, subsequent verification confirmed that both women were from Nepal.

Investigators are now trying to establish why they were in Bengaluru, where they had been staying, and the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Yelahanka Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving the information, officers from the Yelahanka Police Station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Police have informed the families of the deceased and are searching the area for a suicide note or any other evidence that could help determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Yelahanka Police Station. Officials said the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident will become clearer after the post-mortem examination and the completion of the investigation.