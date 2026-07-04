Guwahati Police arrested five people and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 13.5 lakh. Separately, Assam Rifles and DRI seized contraband including Codeine worth Rs 1.27 crore and poppy seeds valued at Rs 1.31 crore in Assam and Tripura.

Guwahati Police Seize Rs 13.5 Lakh in Fake Currency

Guwahati Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 13.5 lakh in two separate operations conducted by Dispur Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tabu Ram Pegu said on Saturday, adding that investigations are underway to identify the source of the counterfeit notes and dismantle the network behind the racket.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Pegu said the operations were carried out on June 30 and July 1 based on specific intelligence inputs. "The Dispur Police Station in Guwahati conducted two successful operations on June 30 and July 1, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of Rs 13.5 lakh in fake currency, along with other incriminating items. Two cases have been registered, both indicating the motive was to cheat innocent people," DCP Pegu said.

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He said that in the first case, the accused, who are residents of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Guwahati under the pretext of purchasing gold, while in the second case, the accused had arrived from Assam's Darrang district with similar intentions.

"The fake currency is of poor quality and unlikely to enter normal circulation. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the counterfeit notes and identify all involved, with authorities confident they will soon dismantle the entire network," the DCP added.

Assam Rifles, DRI Seize Contraband Worth Crores

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Agartala, recovered 55,626 bottles of Codeine worth approximately Rs 1.27 crore from Agartala Railway Station based on specific intelligence inputs. The seized contraband has been handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In another anti-contraband operation, Assam Rifles and the DRI seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds valued at around Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district. Two residents of Silchar were apprehended, while one truck and two mobile handsets were also seized. The recovered consignment has been handed over to the DRI for further investigation. (ANI)