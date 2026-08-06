A 15-year-old boy, identified as Likhith Amin, died after suddenly collapsing while playing volleyball with friends in Surinje, Karnataka. The entire tragic incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing the boy falling to the ground moments after serving the ball. The cause of death is yet to be determined pending a post-mortem examination.

A 15-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing while playing volleyball with his friends in Surinje near Surathkal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The boy has been identified as Likhith Amin, an SSLC (Class 10) student of Government High School in Kote Bollaru, Surinje.

At the Surinje playground, Likhith was playing volleyball with his friends when he unexpectedly felt ill and passed out on the court.

Likhith serves the volleyball and then rushes to the net to retrieve the opponent's shot, according to the CCTV footage. A few moments later, as shocked players run to him, he lifts his arms and then abruptly falls to the ground.

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He was sent to a local hospital right away by those on the scene. Despite their best attempts, physicians pronounced him dead. The precise cause of death has not yet been determined. According to the police, the cause won't be revealed until the post-mortem examination result is obtained.