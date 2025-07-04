Nine animals, including five civet cats, a chevrotain, two blackbucks, and a white barn owl, died at Mangaluru’s Pilikula Biological Park following flooding and wall collapse. Cold weather post-rain is cited; a probe is initiated by zoo authorities.

Mangaluru: Nine animals, including civet cats and a barking deer, have reportedly died at the Pilikula Biological Park, located on the outskirts of the city.

Flooding and wall collapse stress animals

The biological park had recently experienced flooding and a compound wall collapse, which caused distress among the animals. These incidents have raised concerns about the overall management and safety standards at the park.

Complaint filed with Central Zoo Authority

Wildlife conservationist Bhuvan Devadiga filed a formal complaint with the Central Zoo Authority, following which a show-cause notice was issued to the Chief Wildlife Warden. This official action came just days before the news of multiple animal deaths emerged.

List of deceased animals

According to sources, the animals that reportedly died include:

2 blackbucks

5 civet cats

1 white barn owl

1 chevrotain

Park official attributes deaths to cold weather

The acting director of Pilikula Biological Park stated that only two civet cats and one chevrotain died and attributed the cause to cold weather following heavy rains. This contradicts earlier reports suggesting nine deaths, raising questions about transparency in reporting.