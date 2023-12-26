Christmas rush in Karnataka: Over 40,000 tourists visited Mysuru Zoo during festive season

Mysuru experienced a tourism boom during Christmas, notably at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoo and Mysuru Palace. Zoo visits surged to 35,344, surpassing last year's numbers. The Palace hosted large crowds, attributing the influx to school holidays and government office closures. Maximum hotel occupancy was noted, prompting traffic adjustments akin to Dussehra arrangements.

The Sri Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru witnessed an astounding influx of visitors during the Christmas holidays, with a record-breaking 35,344 people visiting the zoo on Monday alone. The holiday season saw an exceptional surge in tourism, with thousands thronging Mysuru from Saturday through Monday. Notably, this year's visitor count to the zoo has marked a significant increase compared to the previous year.

The zoo recorded a staggering footfall, with 25,860 visitors on the 23rd, 40,761 on the 24th, and a remarkable 35,344 on the 25th. This contrasted with last year's 16,682, 26,355, and 34,796 on the same dates.



Similarly, the Mysuru Palace experienced a notable surge, hosting 26,000 visitors on the 23rd, 35,896 on the 24th, and 33,112 on Christmas day. The tourist surge was attributed to the holiday season encompassing school closures and holidays in government and semi-government offices. Consequently, the city's hotels and service apartments reached maximum occupancy.

Adding to the tourist influx, Chamundibetta witnessed a significant number of visitors on Sunday and Monday. In response to the increased tourist footfall, a portion of the palace road was converted to one-way traffic, and connecting roads were closed, resembling arrangements made during Dussehra.