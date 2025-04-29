Mangaluru police booked a dietician for allegedly posting anti-national and anti-Hindu remarks on social media; a probe is underway.

Dakshina Kannada : Mangaluru Police registered a case against a city-based dietician for allegedly posting anti-national and anti-Hindu remarks on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal spoke to ANI on Tuesday about the case and stated that a case has been registered against a woman dietitian, identified as Atifa, following her anti-national comments on a viral social media post.

"Two days ago, a post made by the woman went viral in Mangaluru. Taking swift action, we contacted the hospital administration where she was employed and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said the Police Commissioner.

"The woman was summoned for investigation, and the mobile phone used to make the post had been seized. Forensic analysis of the device is currently underway. Based on the results, further legal action will follow," said the Police Commissioner.

The dietician's case comes to light four days after a case was registered in the city against a Facebook user named 'Nichchu Mangaluru' for allegedly justifying the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Konaje Police Station, located in Mangaluru City of Dakshina Kannada district, filed an FIR following a complaint by Satish Kumar, a resident of the Ullal area.

As per the police, the post contained inflammatory and provocative language aimed at disturbing public peace. The complaint included screenshots of the post and the user's profile as supporting evidence.