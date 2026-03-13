Bengaluru weather will remain mostly clear over the next 24 to 48 hours, with sunny conditions expected across the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to about 19°C, providing relatively pleasant mornings and evenings.

At present, the city is experiencing a temperature of around 27°C, with humidity levels at 33% and wind speeds reaching approximately 20.9 km/h. While the skies remain clear and stable for now, weather officials indicate that the overall heat in Bengaluru is gradually increasing as the city moves deeper into the summer season.