Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Days Ahead, Heat to Rise After Mid-March
Bengaluru weather alert today: Clear skies with sunny days ahead. Maximum temperature around 32°C, minimum 19°C. Heat expected to rise after mid-March. Residents advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours.
Clear Skies and Warm Conditions Across Bengaluru
Bengaluru weather will remain mostly clear over the next 24 to 48 hours, with sunny conditions expected across the city.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to about 19°C, providing relatively pleasant mornings and evenings.
At present, the city is experiencing a temperature of around 27°C, with humidity levels at 33% and wind speeds reaching approximately 20.9 km/h. While the skies remain clear and stable for now, weather officials indicate that the overall heat in Bengaluru is gradually increasing as the city moves deeper into the summer season.
AQI Moderate but Heat Expected to Intensify
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru currently ranges between 52 and 150, which falls under the moderate category.
Although air quality remains manageable for most residents, weather experts warn that temperatures are expected to rise further after the second week of March.
As clear skies continue, the lack of cloud cover may contribute to stronger sunlight and higher daytime temperatures, gradually intensifying the summer heat across the city.
Health Department Issues Heat Precautions
In response to the expected increase in heat, the health department has issued advisories urging residents to take precautions.
People have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s intensity is at its peak.
The advisory is particularly important for elderly individuals, pregnant women, children, and people suffering from heart-related conditions, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and dehydration.
Doctors Advise Hydration and Summer Safety Measures
Medical experts have recommended several preventive steps to cope with the rising temperatures in Bengaluru.
Doctors advise residents to drink plenty of water, consume fresh fruits and cooling beverages, and ensure the body remains hydrated throughout the day. Wearing light clothing and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can also help maintain body temperature.
Overall, early signs suggest that Bengaluru may experience another intense summer, and residents are encouraged to stay cautious and follow health guidelines to stay safe during the hotter months ahead.
