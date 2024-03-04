Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad'

    Controversy erupts nationwide as the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan is confirmed during Karnataka RS MP Naseer Hussain's victory celebration at Vidhana Soudha. The government sends videos for the FSL report, confirming the incident.

    The 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row in Karnataka has created a controversy across the Nation. The Karnataka government had sent the videos taken during the RS election win of Naseer Hussain's winning moment and sent them to the FSL report. The report has confirmed that the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' was raised during the celebration of RS MP Naseer Hussain's win at Vidhana Soudha. 

    The incident occurred during the Rajya Sabha elections, where supporters of Congress victor Naseer Hussain were purportedly involved in the uproar. According to reports, amidst the celebrations for Naseer Hussain's victory, accusations surfaced of individuals shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. The Vidhana Soudha police promptly registered a complaint and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

    Allegations have been directed towards Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a resident of Byadgi and a supporter of Naseer Hussain, who was present during the victory ceremony. BJP leaders have claimed that Nashipudi was the one responsible for the controversial slogans.

