    UP social media policy: Influencers can earn up to Rs 8 lakh through govt ads; jail for anti-national content

    The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, under which the government has decided to list social media influencers who will receive state advertisements for promoting schemes and achievements of the UP dispensation.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    The new social media policy, which attempts to control information on various platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube, was adopted by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. The policy requires legal action and offers standards for handling inappropriate social media information. According to the new policy, publishing anti-national information is punishable by life in jail or three years in prison, among other harsh penalties. Previously, the Information Technology (IT) Act's Sections 66E and 66F, which deal with privacy infractions and cyberterrorism, respectively, handled similar conduct.

    The official statement highlights the legal repercussions of exploiting digital platforms by adding that spreading offensive or defamatory content online may lead to criminal defamation charges. The new policy also makes provisions for life imprionment to people making anti-national, obscene or objectionable content.

    As per the latest policy, social media sites will provide adverts to promote government plans, initiatives, projects, and achievement-based material. Influencers who post about government programmes and efforts on social media can get up to Rs 8 lakh a month. 

    Additionally, the strategy may open up job chances for social media influencers. Payment caps for social media platform owners, account holders, and influencers have also been outlined in the regulation. The highest monthly payment restrictions are Rs 5 lakh for X, Rs 4 lakh for Facebook, and Rs 3 lakh for Instagram. The payment thresholds on YouTube are Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh for videos, shorts, and podcasts, in that order.

    The government has designated 'V-Form,' a digital firm, to manage ads, per the policy. The agency 'V-Form' will be in charge of displaying reels, posts, tweets, and videos

