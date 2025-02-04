'These actions send clear message...' US Embassy on reports of deportation of illegal migrants to India

In response to reports of a US military plane deporting migrants to India, a US Embassy spokesperson confirmed that the United States is rigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Following the reports of a US military plane deporting migrants to India, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Notably, citing US officials, Reuters had reported that a US military plane is deporting migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration.

The official, who requested anonymity, said that a C-17 aircraft had departed with migrants on board, though it would not reach India only after 24 hours.
Additionally, the Pentagon has begun providing flights to deport over 5,000 immigrants held in US facilities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras.

Military flights are a costly way to transport migrants. According to Reuters, a military deportation flight to Guatemala last week likely cost at least USD 4,675 per migrant, Reuters reported.

On January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

During a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

