    Bengaluru police arrests 3 for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha

    Karnataka police arrest three for pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhan Soudha. Arrestees identified as Ilthaz, Munavar, and Mohammad Shafi. The forensic report confirmed that the video of the said incident was not doctored and that pro-Pakistan slogans were indeed raised in the assembly.

    Bengaluru police arrests three for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Three people were arrested on Monday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Karnataka assembly after a Congress candidate's victory in Rajya Sabha elections last week. Ilthaz from Delhi, Munavar from Bengaluru's RT Nagar, and Mohammad Shafi from Byadagi in Haveri are the three people who were taken into custody.

    Pro-Pakistan chants were chanted inside the Vidhana Soudha on February 27, as part of the celebrations marking Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

    The Siddaramaiah-led government had ordered an investigation by a government-run forensic science laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations. The BJP said on Monday that it has obtained information from a private forensic science laboratory indicating that the phrase "Pakistan zindabad" was yelled in the Vidhana Soudha. According to the forensic report, the incident's analyzed video "is a result of single capture and is not tampered/ doctored in between."

    The government does not take into account private reports, according to Congress, which rejected the report. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inquired as to whether the private individual who wrote the report has an analytical lab of his own. "We will find out with whose permission he has done it, who gave him 'No Objection Certificate' and is he authorised to make such reports public," He was reported by PTI as stating

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 7:15 PM IST
