Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Bengaluru's Electronic City will be renamed to Devaraja Urs Electronic City to honour former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs. Siddaramaiah also proposed awarding Urs the Bharat Ratna posthumously, acknowledging his significant contributions to the state's development.

    Electronic City in Bengaluru will be renamed after former CM D Devaraj Urs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that Bengaluru’s Electronic City, a major IT hub, will soon be renamed to honour former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs. Speaking at the 109th birthday celebration and award ceremony for Devaraja Urs held at Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall, Siddaramaiah said, “I had earlier announced that Electronic City would be renamed after Devaraja Urs. The process was delayed for some reasons, but we are now moving forward with the action. We will soon rename it Devaraja Urs Electronic City.”

    Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of recognizing Devaraja Urs’s contributions, suggesting that he deserves the Bharat Ratna award posthumously. “We will discuss this matter soon and recommend it to the central government,” he added.

    Remembering the common man’s leader - Devaraj Urs

    Electronic City is known as a prime IT centre in India, housing prestigious companies like Infosys and Wipro. This renaming is set to honour Devaraja Arasu’s legacy and his impact on the state’s development.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets temporary relief as HC delays MUDA scam case hearing

    He addressed the issue at the Devaraja Arasu birthday and award ceremony on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall. He said, "Devaraja Urs, when he was Chief Minister, amended the Land Reforms Act to ensure that the tiller is the owner of the land. Under his amendment, only farmers were allowed to purchase agricultural land. However, the BJP government has now changed this law, removing the conditions for buying agricultural land. By deleting sections 79A and B, they have allowed non-farmers and those who cannot handle a plough to buy agricultural land.

    This amendment has created a situation where anyone can buy agricultural land, which is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Currently, we do not have a majority in the Legislative Council, so it will take time to rectify this amendment. But as soon as we have a majority in the upper house, we will restore sections 79A and B to the Land Reforms Act."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today vkp

    Karnataka: Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today

    LKG and UKG to begin in all government schools soon says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    ‘LKG, UKG to begin in all government schools soon’: Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru 22-year-old Wipro employee commits self death by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: 22-year-old Wipro employee commits suicide by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City

    Karnataka Lokayukta SIT seeks governor approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case vkp

    Karnataka: Lokayukta SIT seeks governor’s approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case

    Bengaluru FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for traffic incident vkp

    Bengaluru: FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for THIS reason

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Strong winds cause widespread damages in several districts; Train services disrupted anr

    Kerala: Strong winds cause widespread damages in several districts; Train services disrupted

    Watch Mallika Sherawat's old video calling 'India regressive' goes viral; spoke about hypocritical society RBA

    (Watch) Mallika Sherawat's old video calling 'India regressive' goes viral; spoke about hypocritical society

    Maharashtra HORROR! Teacher shows porn videos to 6 girls, sexually abuses them; arrested gcw

    Maharashtra HORROR! Teacher shows porn videos to 6 girls, sexually abuses them; arrested

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 21: 10gm gold price drops by THIS much vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 21: 10gm gold price drops by THIS much

    Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threat after sharing post on doctor's case ATG

    Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threat after sharing post on doctor's case

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon