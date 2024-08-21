‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Bengaluru's Electronic City will be renamed to Devaraja Urs Electronic City to honour former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs. Siddaramaiah also proposed awarding Urs the Bharat Ratna posthumously, acknowledging his significant contributions to the state's development.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that Bengaluru’s Electronic City, a major IT hub, will soon be renamed to honour former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs. Speaking at the 109th birthday celebration and award ceremony for Devaraja Urs held at Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall, Siddaramaiah said, “I had earlier announced that Electronic City would be renamed after Devaraja Urs. The process was delayed for some reasons, but we are now moving forward with the action. We will soon rename it Devaraja Urs Electronic City.”

Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of recognizing Devaraja Urs’s contributions, suggesting that he deserves the Bharat Ratna award posthumously. “We will discuss this matter soon and recommend it to the central government,” he added.



Remembering the common man’s leader - Devaraj Urs

Electronic City is known as a prime IT centre in India, housing prestigious companies like Infosys and Wipro. This renaming is set to honour Devaraja Arasu’s legacy and his impact on the state’s development.



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets temporary relief as HC delays MUDA scam case hearing

He addressed the issue at the Devaraja Arasu birthday and award ceremony on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall. He said, "Devaraja Urs, when he was Chief Minister, amended the Land Reforms Act to ensure that the tiller is the owner of the land. Under his amendment, only farmers were allowed to purchase agricultural land. However, the BJP government has now changed this law, removing the conditions for buying agricultural land. By deleting sections 79A and B, they have allowed non-farmers and those who cannot handle a plough to buy agricultural land.

This amendment has created a situation where anyone can buy agricultural land, which is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Currently, we do not have a majority in the Legislative Council, so it will take time to rectify this amendment. But as soon as we have a majority in the upper house, we will restore sections 79A and B to the Land Reforms Act."

Latest Videos