Maharashtra political cyclone to hit Karnataka as well: BJP's KS Eshwarappa

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa has predicted that the political situation prevailing in Maharashtra will soon occur in Karnataka as well. Eshwarappa was responding to a similar sentiment expressed by Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The remarks come in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and taking oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested that the same might happen in Karnataka politics. Following this, BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa backed Kumaraswamy's remarks.

On July 4, while protesting against the Congress government at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, Eshwarappa said: "Ajit Pawar of Karnataka is ready. For him, the current chief minister has not just cheated the people of the state, but also him. As a result, the government will hardly be there for three months."

The 'Ajit Pawar of Karnataka' is believed to be an apparent reference to DK Shivakumar. According to the BJP, even though it is a Congress government in power in the state, there is currently a coalition government running.