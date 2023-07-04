BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation

BJP protests in Karnataka assembly demanding guarantee implementation—speculations on Leader of Opposition appointment. Confrontation leads to session adjournment. Ex-CM accuses the government of public looting. Arguments continue in the afternoon session.

Tuesday's session at the Karnataka assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest against the Siddaramaiah government in Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

Led by BS Yediyurappa, the BJP members demanded the complete implementation of the five guarantees they had announced before the Vidhan Sabha elections. They vowed to continue their protest until these schemes were fully implemented for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

Amidst these developments, speculations arose about appointing the Leader of the Opposition. Rumours suggested that former CM Basavaraj Bommai might assume the role, and the party supported him during the session.

The Vidhana Parishad also joined the BJP supporters in their protest during the session. Under the leadership of Kota Shrinivas Pujari, the BJP issued a standing notice, leading to a dramatic confrontation between the Vidhana Sabha and Parishad. Consequently, Vidhana Sabha speaker UT Khadeer adjourned the session until 1 pm.

Simultaneously, Yediyurappa and his supporters protested against the government at Freedom Park, seeking to exert pressure inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha. Prominent BJP leaders such as DV Sadananda Gowda, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Gopalaiah, BC Nagesh and N Mahesh were present at the protest.

During the protest, BS Yediyurappa and his numerous supporters appealed to the government to promptly fulfil all five guarantees. In response, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar questioned the opposition about their promises, citing Narendra Modi's unfulfilled pledge of Rs 15 lakh to every Indian before the MP elections.

CM Siddaramaiah urged the BJP members to remain calm, assuring them that their questions would be addressed after the session. He also advised them to refrain from engaging in "Mondata" (blunt protests) as it would yield no fruitful outcome.

The BJP countered by asking the government if they, too, resorted to "Mondata" during their five-year tenure. These arguments and disputes between the BJP and Congress led to the adjournment of the Vidhana Sabha session until 1 pm.



Post the 1 pm session, Ex-CM and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the government of looting the public in the daylight. The afternoon session of Vidhana sabha posed another high drama, as both the parties, BJP and JDS, started arguments against the current government. In an argument against MLA Shivalingegowda, Kumaraswamy debated the price drop of the coconut in the market.

However, HDK wanted to continue the discussion about the prices of coconut, speaker U.T. Khadeer adjourned the session and concluded, saying it will continue after 3 pm.

