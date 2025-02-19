Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here

A delightful 4-day holiday awaits in March! This fantastic news arrives at the start of the year, offering a welcome break. Find out when you can enjoy this extended holiday.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Enjoy a 4-day holiday in March. This break is a perfect opportunity for a getaway. Great news to start the year!

Doljatra falls on March 14 and Holi on March 15. The state government has declared these two days as holidays, along with two additional days.

March typically doesn't offer many holidays besides Holi. However, this year brings a 4-day holiday stretch. March 14 is a Friday, 15 is a Saturday, and 16 is a Sunday, creating a 3-day weekend.

Taking leave on Thursday, March 13, extends the holiday to 4 days for state government employees. This creates a long weekend from Thursday to Sunday, perfect for a short trip.

The next holiday after Doljatra will be Poila Boishakh in April. There were no holidays in February.

This 4-day holiday in March provides a much-needed break from the week's work and can be thoroughly enjoyed.

