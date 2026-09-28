Ration card holders are being warned about fake e-KYC messages and links sent by cyber fraudsters. The Karnataka government has extended the e-KYC deadline to October 20, giving beneficiaries more time to complete the process safely.

The state government has made e-KYC mandatory for all ration card holders, but cyber criminals are now exploiting the process to target beneficiaries. Fraudsters are sending fake messages and links to citizens trying to complete their e-KYC, claiming that their ration cards will be cancelled if they fail to complete the process. Those who click on these fraudulent links risk losing money from their bank accounts.

Police have urged the public to remain highly alert and avoid responding to suspicious messages or links. Scammers are sending mobile messages that falsely warn beneficiaries that their ration cards will be cancelled unless they complete their e-KYC immediately.

Police Share Important Tips To Stay Safe From Cyber Fraud

Police have advised the public to follow these precautions while completing their e-KYC:

Never click on unknown or suspicious links sent to your mobile phone to complete e-KYC.

Do not share your OTP, UPI PIN, bank account details or card details with anyone over the phone.

Avoid installing unknown APK files or screen-sharing applications on your mobile phone.

Verify your e-KYC details only through official government websites or by visiting your nearest fair price shop.

Always verify the source of a message before opening any link or providing personal information.

Government Extends e-KYC Deadline To October 20

Citizens recently faced technical glitches and server issues while visiting fair price shops to complete their ration card e-KYC. Many beneficiaries had to stand in long queues for hours, only to find that they could not complete the process due to technical problems.

Minister Rizwan Arshad took note of the issue through social media and news reports and subsequently issued directions to address the problems.

“Responding immediately to people's distress is the government's primary duty. No poor family in the state should be deprived of their rightful food grains due to technical reasons,” Minister Rizwan Arshad said.

The government has now extended the final deadline for completing e-KYC to October 20 to provide additional time to beneficiaries. The minister has also instructed the concerned officials and IT team to resolve the technical issues at the earliest.

Beneficiaries can visit their nearest fair price shop to complete the e-KYC process. However, they should remain cautious and avoid clicking on links received through unsolicited messages, as cyber criminals may use the deadline extension as an opportunity to target them.