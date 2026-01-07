Long Weekend Holidays 2026: Best Long Weekends to Plan Trips With Minimal Leaves
2026 Long Weekend Holidays: In 2026, from January to Christmas in December, many holidays are creating long weekends. Find out how to get more days off with fewer leaves, and get the complete list and planning tips for all long weekend holidays.
If you're thinking about travel plans or family time right at the start of the year, 2026 is going to be extra special for you. This year, public and major religious holidays fall on days that create many long weekends. This means a great chance to relax more, travel, and spend time with loved ones by taking fewer leaves.
In 2026, from New Year's to Christmas, many festivals fall on a Friday, Monday, or Tuesday. This directly benefits employees, students, and travel lovers. In some cases, you can easily get a 3 to 4-day break by taking just one day off. See below when you can plan your long weekend holidays in 2026.
New Year's: Jan 1 (Thurs). Take Friday off for a 4-day break. Makar Sankranti: Jan 15 (Thurs). Another chance for a 4-day trip by taking one day off. Republic Day: Jan 26 (Mon). Enjoy a perfect 3-day weekend.
Good Friday and May Day Breaks
April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
May 1 (Friday): May Day
Both occasions create a straight 3-day long weekend, with no need to take any extra leave.
Varamahalakshmi Vrat & Ganesh Chaturthi
- Aug 28 (Fri): Varamahalakshmi Vrat - You can plan a three-day holiday.
- Sep 14 (Mon): Vinayaka Chaturthi - A holiday on Monday with Sat & Sun. Enjoy two long weekends back-to-back in Aug-Sep.
Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend
Oct 2, 2026 (Fri): Could be the best time of the year for a travel plan.
Dussehra and Diwali Break
- Oct 21 (Wed): Vijayadashami
- Nov 10 (Tues): Diwali
Take a day or two off between these festivals for a long holiday break.
A Great End to the Year with Christmas
Dec 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas - A perfect 3-day long weekend at the end of the year without taking any extra leave.
Benefits of early planning? Get cheaper hotels/flights, easier leave management, and a good work-life balance. 2026 is a 'golden year' for holidays. Plan now!
