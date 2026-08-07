KSRTC is launching a weekend package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls from August 8, 2026. The 840-km trip covers Sagara, Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri, Keladi and Jog Falls, with tickets starting at ₹3,300.

Weekend travellers and nature lovers in Bengaluru have a new reason to plan a getaway, as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch a new weekend package tour to the iconic Jog Falls. Operated by the KSRTC Bengaluru Central Division, the package will take travellers on an approximately 840-km journey through the scenic Malenadu region, covering several historic and religious attractions along with the spectacular Jog Falls. The service will commence on August 8, 2026.

The tour will operate via Shivamogga and Sagara and will be offered in a non-AC sleeper bus. The bus will depart from Bengaluru every Friday and Saturday, making it a convenient option for those looking for a short weekend escape from the city.

What Is Included In the Itinerary?

The package is not limited to a visit to Jog Falls. Travellers will also have an opportunity to explore several important historical and religious destinations in the Malenadu region.

The itinerary includes:

Sagara

Varadahalli

Varadamoola

Ikkeri

Keladi

Jog Falls

Shopping in Sagara

Day-By-Day Schedule

The KSRTC weekend package has been planned as an overnight journey from Bengaluru, followed by sightseeing across Sagara and nearby destinations.

10:30 PM: The bus departs from Bengaluru for Sagara

The bus departs from Bengaluru for Sagara 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM: Arrival in Sagara, followed by hotel check-in, freshening up and rest

Arrival in Sagara, followed by hotel check-in, freshening up and rest 7:00 AM to 7:15 AM: Breakfast

Breakfast 7:15 AM to 12:30 PM: Visit Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi

Visit Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi 12:45 PM to 1:15 PM: Lunch in Sagara

Lunch in Sagara 1:30 PM to 6:15 PM: Travel from Sagara to Jog Falls and explore the waterfall

Travel from Sagara to Jog Falls and explore the waterfall 7:00 PM to 8:45 PM: Shopping and dinner in Sagara

Shopping and dinner in Sagara 10:00 PM: Departure from Sagara for Bengaluru

Departure from Sagara for Bengaluru 5:00 AM: Arrival in Bengaluru the following morning

KSRTC Jog Falls Package Tour Ticket Price

The package has been priced at ₹3,300 for adults, while children between 6 and 12 years will be charged ₹3,000.

The ticket is an all-inclusive package and covers the major expenses associated with the trip.

What Does The Package Include?

The ticket price includes:

Bus fare, including BES fee and GST

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Guide fee of ₹500 per day

Jog Falls entry fee of ₹10

Toll fee of ₹63

Advance booking fee of ₹20

With these expenses included in the package, travellers will not have to make separate payments for meals or entry fees covered under the itinerary.

How To Book KSRTC Jog Falls Package Tour?

Travellers can book the weekend package in advance through the official KSRTC website or the Karnataka Transport Department website.

For further information and booking-related queries, passengers can contact KSRTC at 080-26252625, 7760990100, 7760990560 or 7760990287.

The new weekend service is expected to offer Bengaluru residents a convenient way to explore Jog Falls and some of Malenadu's prominent heritage and religious destinations in a single package.