South Western Railway has completed the first phase of yard remodelling at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. The upgrade includes an extended Platform 7, improved signalling, a dedicated goods line and new track infrastructure to enhance train operations, safety and capacity.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has completed the first phase of the yard remodelling project at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, significantly enhancing the station's operational efficiency, safety and capacity. The infrastructure upgrade, one of the largest undertaken at Karnataka's busiest railway station in recent years, is expected to improve train operations, reduce congestion and support future expansion.

The extensive modernisation works included extending Platform No. 7, creating a dedicated goods line, upgrading signalling infrastructure and adding new tracks and operational facilities. The project also lays the groundwork for the construction of two additional platforms towards Yeshwantpur in the next phase.

82-Hour Non-Interlocked Work Completed

The yard remodelling began in mid-June and focused on reorganising track layouts and upgrading signalling systems to streamline the reception and dispatch of trains.

According to the South Western Railway, the project culminated in an intensive 82-hour non-interlocked (NI) operation, carried out from 8 pm on July 31 to 6 am on August 4.

To facilitate the work, railway authorities cancelled 58 trains, partially cancelled 116 services, partially extended four trains, diverted 26 services, rescheduled two trains, and regulated five trains by increasing their halt time by up to 60 minutes at selected stations.

Despite the operational restrictions, KSR Bengaluru handled around 50 passenger trains and three to four freight trains daily during the NI period. Under normal operations, the station handles nearly 165 trains every day.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Completed

As part of the first phase, the South Western Railway carried out several infrastructure improvements to enhance operational flexibility and increase the station's handling capacity.

The major upgrades include:

Platform No. 7 has been extended from 449 metres to 600 metres, enabling it to accommodate full-length trains of up to 24 coaches.

Road-7 (Track 7) has been converted into a dedicated non-platform goods line, allowing freight trains operating between Bengaluru Cantonment and Mysuru to run without occupying passenger platform lines.

The station can now receive and dispatch trains simultaneously on multiple tracks, improving operational efficiency and reducing delays.

Conventional electrically detected points on Roads 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been replaced with motor-operated points to facilitate simultaneous train movements.

The existing Main Receiving and Dispatch (MRV) and Breakdown (BD) lines have been realigned to optimise yard space.

Modern Signalling and Track Infrastructure

The remodelling project also included a comprehensive upgrade of the station's signalling network.

A new dual Visual Display Unit (VDU) signalling panel and a dedicated signalling panel room have been commissioned to improve train control and operational safety.

In addition, a new Loco Bay Line has been constructed from Platforms 1 and 2 towards the backyard, allowing locomotives to be parked, reversed or moved without disrupting passenger train operations.

Railway engineers also:

Installed 18 new points and crossings

Added 10 trap points

Relocated six existing points and crossings

Commissioned 284 new signalling routes

The project also included the construction of a new electronic interlocking building, two goomties, a 220-metre retaining wall, bridge extension works, formation works and improvements to station platforms.

Second Phase to Add Two More Platforms

The South Western Railway said the next phase of the redevelopment project will focus on constructing two additional platforms towards Yeshwantpur.

The expansion is expected to further strengthen KSR Bengaluru Railway Station's capacity to handle the growing number of passenger and freight services while improving punctuality, operational efficiency and the overall passenger experience.