A 40-year-old IT professional, Anurag Tiwari, was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly firing an air pistol from his apartment balcony while intoxicated. The incident, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, caused panic as pellets struck parked cars and security guards were allegedly targeted before police intervened.

A 40-year-old IT professional was arrested in a startling incident when he reportedly opened fire with an air pistol while intoxicated at an apartment complex close to Bandapura in Bengaluru's Anekal taluk, according to police.

The accused, Anurag Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow, had been renting an apartment at Sipani Apartments for almost eight months when the incident occurred. He is employed with a Whitefield-based private IT firm.

Police said that Tiwari was intoxicated and yelling while on the phone at his flat. Later, according to NDTV, he went to the balcony and started shooting pellets with an air pistol.

Residents became terrified when the pellets struck parked cars and the metal sheets that covered the parking lot. He allegedly shot at guards as well as security officers raced to the scene.

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Before officers from the Surya Nagar Police Station arrived at the apartment complex and took Tiwari into custody, the shooting allegedly went on for around forty-five minutes. The air pistol and pellets that were purportedly used in the incident were confiscated by police.

The Surya Nagar Police Station has received a case, and an investigation is currently in progress. The events leading up to the shooting and the degree of car damage are also being investigated by the police.