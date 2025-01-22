SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

The South Western Railway plans a new railway terminal near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, to ease congestion at existing stations. Estimated at ₹1,500 crore, the terminal will feature 16 platforms and improve connectivity, especially with nearby Kempegowda International Airport and future metro and suburban stations.

Bengaluru is set to see the development of another major railway terminal near Devanahalli, aimed at relieving the pressure on the city’s existing railway stations. The South Western Railway (SWR) has initiated preparations for a feasibility study for this new terminal, which is expected to be a state-of-the-art facility.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,500 crore, with the terminal designed to complement the city’s expanding infrastructure. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance Bengaluru’s railway system, which includes a Rs 1,200 crore reconstruction plan for the KSR Railway Station, already in the pipeline.



The proposed terminal near Devanahalli will be located strategically between Yelahanka, Devanahalli, and Chikkaballapura railway stations. The new station is expected to significantly ease congestion in the city by adding additional capacity. The new terminal will be well-connected to major transport hubs, with its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport (approximately 15 km away), and future metro and suburban railway stations.

The railway department is conducting a detailed study on land availability, environmental impact, and cost estimates for the terminal’s construction. Preliminary plans suggest the need for 1,000 acres of land, with about 400 acres already identified in areas such as Bullahalli, Gururayana, and Hosur villages.

In terms of infrastructure, the terminal is expected to have 16 platforms, 20 stabling lines, and 10 pit lines, surpassing the capacity of the Majestic Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, which currently boasts 10 platforms and 6 stabling lines. This expansion will cater to the growing number of passengers and alleviate pressure on the existing stations like Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment, both of which are also undergoing major upgrades.



The proposed terminal will be integrated with other modes of transport, making it easier for passengers to travel to and from the city. With its strategic location near major roads such as National Highway 44 and the upcoming Satellite Town, the new railway station promises to offer a seamless travel experience.

In the coming months, the railway department is expected to prepare a detailed project report to finalize plans, ensuring that this new terminal will meet the city's growing transportation needs while also being environmentally sustainable. The new terminal will offer better connectivity and ease of access for passengers travelling to and from Bengaluru, making it an essential addition to the city's transportation infrastructure.

