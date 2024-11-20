SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

Bengaluru's bustling train stations are often crowded, especially during holidays and festivals, making ticket purchasing a long wait. But now, this hassle is a thing of the past. A new system allows passengers to buy tickets right where they stand.

KSR Bengaluru City Junction is often crowded, making ticket buying a challenge, especially during holidays. To ease this, South Western Railway has introduced a new system allowing passengers to purchase tickets without standing in long queues. This change offers greater convenience and saves time for travellers.

South Western Railways has launched the M-UTS (Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System), where staff will issue tickets directly to passengers within station premises. This system eliminates the need for long queues at counters, offering a faster and more convenient way to buy tickets. It is available at various locations, including station entrances and areas outside ticket counters.

The M-UTS system is currently available at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station, Sir M Visvesvaraya, and Yesvantpur stations in Bengaluru. Passengers can also buy tickets via M-UTS machines at these stations. The system covers a 500-meter radius around the stations.

Many passengers avoid ticket machines due to unfamiliarity, causing delays and missed trains. To address this, South Western Railway spokesperson Dr Manjunath Kanamadi announced that the new system allows passengers to access ticketing services immediately upon arrival, eliminating waiting and queues.

Passengers can now purchase unreserved, platforms, and other tickets through smartphones or machines. Staff with booking and printing devices will be stationed around the station to ensure quick ticket delivery.

The new system is expected to boost railway revenue by ensuring all unreserved tickets are sold. Previously, overcrowding led to unsold tickets, but with staff directly approaching passengers, Dr Manjunath Kanamadi believes ticket sales will increase.

Latest Videos