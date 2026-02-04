KSDL set a new monthly production record in January, manufacturing 4,894 tonnes of soaps, detergents, and cosmetics. The achievement surpasses December 2023’s output, with the company targeting a turnover of ₹5,000 crore by 2030.

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has achieved its highest-ever monthly production, manufacturing a total of 4,894 metric tonnes of products in January this year. Industries Minister MB Patil said the milestone reflects the company’s growing operational strength and improved efficiency, marking a significant achievement for the state-owned enterprise.

Production Surpasses Previous Record

The previous highest monthly production stood at 4,735 metric tonnes, recorded in December 2023. In January, KSDL surpassed this record by producing 4,894 metric tonnes, setting a new benchmark in the company’s history, the Minister said in a press release.

Division-Wise Output Details

Of the total production in January, the soap division accounted for 3,798 metric tonnes, while the detergents division produced 941 metric tonnes. The cosmetics division contributed 155 metric tonnes. This combined output represents the highest monthly production achieved by KSDL to date.

Turnover Target of ₹5,000 Crore by 2030

KSDL Chairman and MLA Appaji CS Nadagouda said the company has set an ambitious target to achieve a turnover of ₹5,000 crore by 2030. He added that strategic expansion, product diversification, and improved market reach would be key to achieving this goal.