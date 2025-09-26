Mysore Sandal Soap has partnered with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 as its fragrance partner. The collaboration highlights Karnataka’s heritage products and will be promoted during the film’s global release in 7 languages.

Bengaluru: In a unique confluence of Karnataka’s cultural icons, Mysore Sandal Soap, produced by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has joined hands with the much-anticipated film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ as its official fragrance partner and co-sponsor. The collaboration highlights the synergy between Sandalwood cinema, popularly known for its Kannada film industry, and Karnataka’s iconic sandalwood soap and oil heritage.

Information shared by the Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, MB Patil, confirmed that KSDL has formalised an agreement with the film’s producers, ensuring that the brand will be promoted at every screening of the movie. This marks an innovative approach for the company to engage with a younger generation and expand its global reach.

Kantara: Chapter 1 To Be Screened Globally

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, directed and acted by Rishabh Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, is set to release in seven languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, English, and Spanish. The film will be screened on over 7,000 screens across India and approximately 6,500 screens in 30 countries worldwide, offering KSDL unprecedented visibility on a global platform.

KSDL’s Strategic Co-Sponsorship And Brand Promotion

KSDL’s collaboration with the Kantara team is part of its broader strategy to reach new audiences while promoting Karnataka’s heritage products. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has also been roped in as the brand ambassador for a period of two years. The partnership will involve promotional campaigns and product displays in cinemas, highlighting KSDL’s signature sandalwood soaps and oils.

Reviving Heritage And Reaching New Generations

With a legacy of over a century, KSDL is regarded as a symbol of purity and quality. In recent years, the company has upgraded its packaging, strengthened marketing efforts, and accelerated exports. By associating with a high-profile Sandalwood film, KSDL aims to introduce its products to a younger, global audience, reinforcing Karnataka’s cultural and commercial heritage.

A Call To Support Local Industry

Minister MB Patil and the KSDL management have encouraged consumers to join hands in supporting Karnataka’s growth by purchasing KSDL products, strengthening the state’s traditional industries while promoting its rich cultural legacy globally.