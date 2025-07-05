Image Credit : Getty

The brand’s growth has been steady in recent years. In 2020-21, annual revenue stood at ₹960 crore. In 2024-25, it touched ₹1,780 crore, almost double. Net profits during the same period went from ₹113 crore to ₹415 crore.

KS&DL credits this rise to increased production and a stronger online push. The company now sees more than 80% of its sales from southern India, with Andhra Pradesh leading the way. But to sustain momentum, expansion is the next step.

That’s where the decision to rope in Tamannaah came in. With a national fan base, the actor was seen as a strategic choice to tap into audiences beyond Karnataka.