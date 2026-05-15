The death toll in the Koppal tractor accident near Tungabhadra Dam has risen to seven after a 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries. CM Siddaramaiah expressed deep condolences and announced compensation for the victims’ families. Several injured continue to receive treatment in hospital.

The death toll in the horrific tractor accident near the Tungabhadra Dam has risen to seven after a 16-year-old girl, Maya, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries at Koppal District Hospital. She was a resident of Marlanahalli village in Kudligi taluk. Initially, six people had died in the tragedy, and with Maya’s death, the total fatalities have now increased to seven. Doctors confirmed that despite continuous efforts, her injuries were too severe to survive.

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Injured Continue Treatment At Koppal Hospital

The remaining injured victims are undergoing treatment at Koppal District Hospital. Of the 19 people initially on board the tractor, nine were admitted to hospital. With one more death reported, eight people are currently receiving medical care. Hospital authorities said several patients remain in critical condition and are being closely monitored.

How The Accident Occurred?

According to reports, the accident took place when a canter vehicle reportedly hit a tractor from behind on a bridge near the Tungabhadra Dam. The impact caused the tractor to overturn and fall off the bridge. Six people, including a child, died on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries. The victims were travelling to the Huligemma temple for a ritual when the tragedy occurred.

Victims Identified, Entire Families Devastated

The deceased have been identified as Kenchappa (35), Mahanthesh (18), Bharath (1), Savitha (12), Mantesh, Maya (16), and Gauramma. They were residents of Yashwantnagar in Sandur taluk, Marlanahalli village in Kudligi taluk, and Bhairaderagudda village. All the victims reportedly belonged to poor families, leaving entire households devastated.

Chief Minister Expresses Condolences And Announces Compensation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a social media post. He stated that he had spoken to MP Tukaram and gathered details of the tragedy. He announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for each of the deceased’s families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Vehicle Misuse Raises Safety Concerns

Preliminary information suggests that the victims were travelling in a tractor meant for agricultural use, highlighting serious safety concerns. Authorities have shifted the injured to government hospitals in Hosapete and Koppal, where treatment is ongoing.

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