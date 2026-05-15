Namma Metro Purple Line services in Bengaluru will be temporarily suspended for two hours on May 17 due to essential maintenance work by BMRCL. The disruption will be in the early morning between 7 am and 9 am, affecting specific stations, while services on other routes will continue as scheduled.

Commuters in Bengaluru using the Namma Metro Purple Line are advised to plan their travel in advance as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of services for two hours on May 17. The disruption is due to essential maintenance work being carried out to ensure safe and smooth metro operations. The services will be affected in the early morning hours between specific stations on the Purple Line, causing temporary inconvenience to passengers.

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Maintenance Work On Purple Line

According to BMRCL, maintenance activities will be conducted between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Metro Station (Central College). Due to this, metro services will not operate between Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji Station (Hosahalli) and Cubbon Park Metro Station during the maintenance window.

Timing Of Service Suspension

Metro services on the affected section of the Purple Line will remain suspended from 07:00 am to 09:00 am on Sunday, May 17. After 09:00 am, normal services will resume across the entire Purple Line without disruption.

Metro Services On Other Routes

To ensure passenger convenience, metro services will continue to operate as per schedule on other routes during the maintenance period. These include:

Challaghatta to Vijayanagar

MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi)

Madavara to Silk Institute

RV Road to Bommasandra

Passenger Advisory By BMRCL

BMRCL has requested commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and take note of the temporary disruption. The corporation stated that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure the long-term safety and efficiency of metro services.