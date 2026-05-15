Private bus fares in Karnataka have been increased by 20% citing rising fuel prices and operational costs. The revised fares will be implemented from midnight, affecting major routes across the state including Bengaluru–Mangaluru and other intercity services.

Private bus travel in Karnataka is set to become costlier as operators have announced a 20 percent increase in ticket fares, citing the rising burden of diesel prices and operational costs. The revised fares will come into effect from midnight tonight, according to Nataraj Sharma, president of the Private Bus Owners’ Association. The decision is expected to impact thousands of intercity passengers across the state, particularly long-distance travellers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rising Diesel Prices Behind Fare Revision

Bus operators stated that the continuous increase in diesel prices has significantly raised operational expenses. This includes higher costs for fuel, vehicle maintenance, driver salaries, and other daily operational requirements, making the fare revision unavoidable.

Fare Hike Across Major Routes

The fare increase will affect several major routes across Karnataka.

For instance, the Bengaluru–Mangaluru ticket fare will rise from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200.

Similarly, the Bengaluru–Bagalkote route, earlier priced at ₹800, will now cost ₹1,000.

On the Bengaluru–Kalaburagi route, fares that were previously ₹1,200 will now range between ₹1,400 and ₹1,500.

Additional Burden On Passengers

The revised pricing is expected to place an additional burden on daily and long-distance travellers. Commuters who rely on private buses may face higher travel costs from today onwards.

Possibility Of Further Fare Changes

Association sources have indicated that if fuel prices continue to fluctuate, further revisions in ticket fares cannot be ruled out in the coming months.