A tragic accident has happened near Hospet in Karnataka, where a tractor overturned, killing six members of the same family. A one-year-old baby is also among the dead. 13 others are injured and have been taken to hospital.

In a terrible incident in Karnataka, six members of a single family have died after their tractor overturned near the Tungabhadra Dam in Hospet. Another 13 people were injured in the accident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Hospet and Koppal. Doctors say some of them are in a critical condition.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Government Officer Dies in Fatal Road Crash After Leaving Office

There were a total of 19 people on the tractor. The family was travelling from Sandur in Davangere and were on their way to the Huligemma temple for a darshan when the accident took place. Reports say the tractor toppled over from a raised part of the road.

Tragically, a one-year-old child is also among those who died. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Accident: Woman Killed in Chamarajanagar After Saree Gets Entangled in Bike Wheel