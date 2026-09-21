A 13-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after a youth allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire while he was guarding a Ganesha idol in Gangavati, Karnataka. Police arrested a 20-year-old youth in connection with the incident.

A 13-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after a youth allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire while he was guarding a lamp placed in front of a Ganesha idol at Mujawar Camp in Gangavati late on Friday night. The incident has shocked residents in the area. The boy was rushed to Koppal District Hospital for treatment. Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth in connection with the attack, while the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

What Exactly Happened In Gangavati?

Local youths had set up a Ganesha pandal at Mujawar Camp as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They had asked Mahmad Riyaz Rafeek Sab, a 13-year-old boy from the same camp, to keep an eye on the lamp placed in front of the deity.

According to the complaint, a 20-year-old youth named Santosh from Hamalara Colony arrived at the spot while Riyaz was guarding the lamp. Santosh allegedly poured petrol on the boy and used an incense stick to set him on fire.

Riyaz suffered severe burn injuries in the incident. His family immediately rushed him to Koppal District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The motive behind the alleged attack is yet to be established. City police registered a case on Sunday and subsequently traced and arrested Santosh in connection with the incident.

Ganesha Idol Immersed After Incident

Following the incident, organisers immersed the Ganesha idol installed at Mujawar Camp at midnight on the same day.

More than 150 Ganesha idols have reportedly been installed across the city this year, while devotees have already immersed over 60 idols.

Police have deployed additional security personnel in and around Mujawar Camp to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident following the attack.