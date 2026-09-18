Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in several cases linked to the infamous 2006 Nithari serial murders, has died by suicide in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to police. Koli was found hanging inside a tea shop in the Bhupatwala area, where he had reportedly been running the shop for the past few days.

VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case, was found dead in the Bhupatwala area. Police said he allegedly died by suicide.



Koli had reportedly been living in Bhupatwala and running a tea stall for the past few days.



Police reached the spot,… pic.twitter.com/9AYUkXh6Eb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Uttarakhand | Surinder Koli, who was acquitted of all charges by Supreme Court in 2025 in connection with 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies allegedly by suicide in Bhupatwala area, says Haridwar Police. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.