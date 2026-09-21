A Bengaluru resident took to X to question his housing society's contradictory Sunday rules. He pointed out the hypocrisy of allowing loud drums in the morning while banning deep-cleaning services over noise concerns. The viral post sparked a debate online about the fairness of weekend regulations in residential complexes.

A Bengaluru resident questioned his housing society’s Sunday rules after noticing that people were allowed to play drums in the morning, while deep-cleaning work was not permitted. He wondered why one activity was allowed when the other was restricted over concerns about noise. On X, the resident talked about his worries and showed a video of people playing drums inside the society. A lot of people talked about how housing groups decide what the rules are for the weekends and whether they are fair.

X user Sargam shared his experience, writing, “In my Bangalore society, you are allowed to play ear-deafening drums on a Sunday morning, but can’t call @urbancompany_UC to clean your bathroom." He later explained that the rule was not aimed at Urban Company alone.

He claims that intensive cleaning is prohibited by society due to the noise it produces. But he thought it was illogical to permit drums while prohibiting such labour.

A Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reacts

The post sparked debate over how communities choose what is appropriate to do on Sundays, especially since people might need to schedule home chores for their days off.

Several users wanted to understand why Urban Company workers would not be allowed to carry out cleaning services. “Urban Company not allowed? Why?" one person asked.

Another user questioned whether the rule was aimed at the company or applied to other service providers as well. They wrote, “Is there an actual Sunday rule against Urban Company or other service providers?"

Some commenters said the restriction was about noisy work in general, rather than the company itself. One user explained, “It’s not about UC. It’s about any noisy work during Sunday, that’s disallowed."