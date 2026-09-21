Shireesh Kedare, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, signed an 18-point student charter following three days of demonstrations. Here are the most important requests, one of which is an independent investigation.

Shireesh Kedare, director of IIT Bombay, signed an 18-point student charter following three days of demonstrations. Here are the primary requests, including an impartial investigation.

The impasse at IIT Bombay entered a new level late Sunday when the university management decided to move forward with an 18-point charter given by protesting students, only days after a student committed himself after being detected cheating on an exam. Director Professor Shireesh Kedare signed the agreement after a lengthy discussion with students who had been staging a sit-in at the school main entrance for three days.

The charter called for action against those responsible, an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the second-year student's death, increased accountability from the institute administration, and a series of reforms addressing student welfare, mental health care, and disciplinary procedures.

According to many media sources reporting meeting specifics, Kedare approved all 18 student demands.

What IIT Bombay Students Demanded

According to the 18-point charter acquired and reported by India Today, along with facts revealed by Lokmat, the demands include:

Action against stakeholders: Professor Suryanarayana Doolla will be suspended immediately, and any stakeholders who are found guilty will be removed after the inquiry is completed.

Apology for defamation: IIT Bombay issued a public apology for what students regarded as "defamation" of the dead student in a LinkedIn post, which revealed partial and graphic information.

Open house for stakeholders: An open house with the Director, Dean SA, Dean AP, and the head of the student's department, where students can directly ask questions and express concerns. The students requested this before September 22.

Accountability for Implementation The Director, Dean AP, and Dean SA should resign if the listed requests are not met within one month. Students also requested weekly updates on the status of the requests.

Independent investigative committee: A group of academics, student representatives, external members, and people chosen by student representatives that will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, including the emergency and hospital response.

intermediate report: An intermediate report is due by September 30 and a full report by October 15.

Monetary Assistance: Fair and timely financial aid for the families of four persons who lost loved ones at IIT Bombay in recent months, as well as ongoing institutional support.

Lokmat further stated that the charter includes calls for institutional improvements, such as adjustments to faculty conduct, mental-health awareness, counselling services, disciplinary procedures, and student representation.

Demands extend to student welfare.

The kids also wanted reforms beyond the immediate circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the studies, the charter advocated for improved mental-health and medical care, increased student representation in institutional procedures, and methods to investigate and resolve student suffering.

The students also wanted an impartial system to investigate the variables that contribute to student suffering, with input from students, faculty members, mental-health specialists, and other experts.

The suggested method is meant to offer preventive steps and share its findings with the campus community.

Another demand was for greater responsibility in the execution of the planned improvements, with students requesting written updates and time-bound action.

Crime Branch Investigates Death of IIT-Bombay Student

The charter was issued despite an ongoing police investigation. According to PTI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken up the investigation into the suspected suicide of the 22-year-old IIT Bombay student and is expected to call Professor Doolla and others for interrogation.

According to PTI, the professor is one of the suspects in the case. Following a complaint from the student's parents, the Powai police filed a FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with suicide aid, as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The family complained about institutional harassment and caste-based prejudice. The claims were part of a case under investigation by the police.

According to PTI, the student was discovered dead in his hostel room on Friday evening, hours after being reportedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester test.

IIT Bombay stated the student reportedly submitted the test question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers, but no disciplinary action was taken against him.

According to the institute, the teacher and Head of Department advised him and promised him that the occurrence would not have a negative impact on his academic future.

IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum Supports Professor

According to ANI, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed sympathy with Professor Doolla, stating that he followed institutional process while reporting the suspected unlawful usage of a smartphone during the examination.

The forum stated that Doolla was invigilating the mid-semester test and had submitted what it described as academic malfeasance to the authorities for further action.

According to ANI, the Faculty Forum voiced worry over the "tarnishing" of Doolla's reputation and offered condolences to the student's family.

Following the tragedy, protesters demanded responsibility and openness from the institute's leadership.

According to PTI, this was the third recorded suicide at IIT Bombay in seven months, following two earlier student fatalities in February and July.