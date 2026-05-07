Bengaluru Police arrested two men in separate women harassment cases in Mahadevapura and Sadashivanagar. One accused was caught for filming a neighbour while bathing, while another was arrested for inappropriate public behaviour. CCTV footage helped police identify and apprehend both suspects swiftly.

Bengaluru Police have arrested two men in unrelated incidents involving harassment of women, highlighting ongoing concerns over women’s safety in the city. In both cases, swift police action followed formal complaints, with CCTV footage and technical evidence playing a key role in identifying and apprehending the accused within a short span of time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Man Arrested For Filming Neighbour While She Was Bathing

In the first case reported from Mahadevapura, police arrested a man named Karthik, an employee of a private company, for allegedly filming his neighbour while she was bathing.

According to police officials, the victim, a software professional, had recently moved into a rented house next to Karthik’s residence in the Guruduchar Palya area. On the day of the incident, she was in her bathroom when she noticed a shadow near the window. On closer inspection, she realised that Karthik was allegedly recording her from his house.

Alarmed by the incident, she immediately raised an alarm following which Karthik fled the scene. The woman promptly lodged a complaint with the Mahadevapura police, who later arrested him and seized his mobile phone for investigation.

Police further stated that Karthik, originally from Tamil Nadu, was living alone at the time as his wife had gone to her parental home for delivery. The victim had moved into the neighbourhood only a few months earlier.

20-Year-Old Arrested For Inappropriate Behaviour In Public

In a separate incident, Sadashivanagar police arrested a 20-year-old man named Akash for allegedly harassing a young woman in public.

Based on a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman residing in Mathikere, the incident took place on May 2 at around 10 pm. The complainant was walking with a friend near 3rd Cross in M.S.R. Nagar when Akash, who was riding a black two-wheeler and wearing a black shirt, allegedly approached her from behind, inappropriately touched her, and sped away from the spot.

Following the complaint, police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which helped them identify and track down the accused. Akash was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station, officials confirmed.