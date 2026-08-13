Karnataka is set to make calorie counts mandatory at weddings and large events with over 50 guests. Caterers will have to display calorie values for dishes, while the FDA plans inspections of cloud kitchens and home chefs.

The next time you attend a big, fat wedding or a large social gathering in Karnataka, don't be surprised if a calorie chart greets you at the entrance. The state's Food Safety and Drug Control Department (FDA) is set to introduce a new guideline that will make it mandatory for caterers to display the calorie value of every dish served at events with more than 50 guests. The move is aimed at encouraging people to make more informed food choices and prevent overeating at weddings and other large gatherings.

A 5,000-Calorie Wedding Meal

K Srinivas, Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Control Department, explained the concern behind the proposed move. He said people attending weddings and large functions are often served an extensive spread that may include mutton curry, fish fry, biryani, sambar, rice and multiple sweets.

"When people go to weddings or large functions, they are served a long list of dishes like mutton curry, fish fry, biryani, sambar, rice and a couple of sweets," he said.

According to Srinivas, a person could consume as many as 5,000 calories in a single meal at such gatherings. When this is added to the other meals consumed during the day, it could lead to excessive intake of sugar and sodium.

He said such eating habits, if repeated over time, could contribute to health problems, including high blood pressure (BP) and diabetes. Displaying calorie information at events, he added, could help people become more aware of what they are eating and make more informed choices about portion sizes.

FDA To Inspect Cloud Kitchens And Home Chefs

Meanwhile, the FDA is also stepping up its focus on the growing number of cloud kitchens and home chefs operating in Bengaluru. Officials have planned special inspection drives to check the quality of ingredients used by these food businesses, along with their hygiene and food safety practices.

The inspections are expected to focus on whether food operators are maintaining proper hygiene standards and following the required safety measures while preparing and serving food.