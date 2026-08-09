Actress Nikita Rawal was visibly shocked on August 8 after a female fan unexpectedly kissed her on the lips at a red-carpet event. A video of the incident quickly went viral, with many netizens condemning the act as 'harassment' and a violation of personal boundaries.

Actress Nikita Rawal was left visibly shocked on Thursday, August 8, after a female fan unexpectedly kissed her on the lips during a red-carpet interaction at an event in Mumbai. The incident, captured on camera and widely circulated, quickly went viral across social media platforms, igniting an immediate and intense debate as many netizens condemned the act as 'harassment' and a stark violation of personal boundaries.

The Red Carpet Incident

The unexpected and alarming encounter unfolded while Rawal was posing for photographers at the red carpet. A fan approached her, initially requesting a selfie, a common interaction at such events. Rawal, obliging the request with a smile, was then caught completely off guard as the fan first kissed her on the cheek before pulling the actress closer and forcibly kissing her on the lips. Footage circulating online vividly captures the uncomfortable scene, showing Nikita Rawal attempting to stop and push the fan away during the unsolicited kiss. Her immediate reaction was to put her hand to her lips, recoiling visibly and appearing deeply startled and uncomfortable by the sudden, invasive gesture. Despite Rawal's clear discomfort and her efforts to create distance, the fan alarmingly continued to hold her close and even attempted to kiss her again before finally moving away from the visibly shaken actress.

The incident, which unfolded rapidly on the red carpet in Mumbai, has since raised significant concerns about the personal space, consent, and safety of public figures when interacting with fans in highly public and often chaotic settings. It underscores the unique vulnerabilities celebrities face, even at carefully managed events where security is presumed.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

One fan wrote, “Idk why ppl are laughing this is harassment.” Another wrote, “his is absurd i mean , this is total harassment. Actions should be taken . It is clearly seen how unsafe she felt.” One more user wrote, “There is no reason to joke about this topic, this is totally harassment.”

Nikita-Ranbir Beef

The actress was recently in the news for firing shots at Ranbir Kapoor over his role in Ramayana. She called him out for being a 'big beef guy,' saying that makes him an unsuitable actor for playing such a pious role.