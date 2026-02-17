KMF has dismissed social media rumours about the quality of Nandini milk and dairy products. Assuring consumers that all products meet FSSAI safety standards, KMF warned of strict legal action against those spreading false information.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has firmly dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the quality of its popular Nandini milk and milk products. In an official clarification issued on Monday, the federation stated that all Nandini products are completely safe for consumption and that consumers need not be concerned by unverified claims circulating online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KMF said that certain baseless posts have been spreading misinformation over the past few days, alleging that Nandini products are unfit for consumption. The federation described these claims as false and misleading, aimed at creating unnecessary confusion among millions of loyal customers who have trusted the brand for decades.

Do Not Fall For Rumours, Says KMF

Appealing to the public, KMF urged consumers not to believe or share unverified messages on social media platforms.

“An attempt is being made to create unnecessary confusion among millions of customers who have grown with the Nandini brand for decades. Such false information is far from the truth,” the federation stated.

KMF emphasised that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, hygiene and transparency in its operations.

Compliance With FSSAI Standards

The federation clarified that there has been no compromise in the manufacturing process of Nandini milk and milk products. All safety and quality regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are being strictly adhered to.

According to the statement, Nandini products are manufactured using state-of-the-art technology in hygienic conditions. Each product undergoes rigorous quality checks before being released into the market.

Warning Of Legal Action Against Misinformation

KMF has warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or groups spreading false information with malicious intent to tarnish the reputation of the Nandini brand.

“Strict legal action will be initiated against those making baseless allegations and creating panic among the public. Instructions have already been issued to the concerned departments in this regard,” the federation stated.

The clarification aims to reassure consumers and curb the spread of misinformation surrounding one of Karnataka’s most trusted dairy brands.