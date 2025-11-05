The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has raised the price of Nandini ghee by ₹90 per litre, citing rising global market rates. The new price of ₹700 per litre has drawn criticism from consumers already burdened by high food costs.

Bengaluru: In a move that has taken consumers by surprise, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sharply increased the price of its popular Nandini ghee by ₹90 per litre, effective from today. The new retail price now stands at ₹700 per litre, up from ₹610 earlier. The sudden hike has sparked public outrage, especially as the cooperative had recently reduced prices following a revision in the GST slab rates. Officials, however, claim the increase was “unavoidable” due to soaring ghee prices in the global market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials Cite Global Market Surge

According to KMF officials, one litre of ghee was previously sold at ₹610. Before the GST revision, the price had been ₹650 per litre, but it was reduced by ₹40 when the new tax slabs came into effect. Officials now maintain that the latest price hike is a result of rising procurement and production costs influenced by international ghee and butter oil markets.

First GST, Now the Global Market

The steep rise has raised eyebrows among consumers and critics alike, who have accused the government of showing double standards. Previously, KMF had attributed higher prices to GST-related costs, but after reducing rates due to the slab revision, it has now increased prices again, this time citing global market trends.

Consumer activists argue that such reasoning is inconsistent, especially when the cooperative had earlier presented the GST revision as a relief measure. The public now questions whether it is fair for the government and KMF to burden households with yet another price rise under the pretext of global inflation.

Revised Retail Prices of KMF Ghee

The price revision comes at a time when the cost of essential commodities such as milk, pulses, and cooking oil has already seen a steady rise, adding further pressure on household budgets ahead of the festive season. The revised rates for KMF ghee now stand at ₹47 for 50 ml, ₹75 for 100 ml, ₹155–165 for 200 ml, ₹350–360 for 500 ml, ₹700–720 for one litre, approximately ₹3,525 for five litres, and about ₹11,475 for a 15-litre bulk pack.

While the sharp increase has caused widespread concern, KMF officials have not clarified whether the hike is temporary or will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.