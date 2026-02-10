Kannada actress Sudharani has been appointed as the new KMF brand ambassador to promote Nandini milk and dairy products. The appointment highlights her simplicity, family values, and commitment to supporting farmers and quality products.

Karnataka’s pride, the iconic brand Nandini, has welcomed Sandalwood’s evergreen actress Sudharani as its new brand ambassador. The Bangalore Milk Union (BAMUL), a key constituent of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), officially announced Sudharani’s appointment, describing her as the ideal personality to convey Nandini’s values of trust, purity, and farmer welfare to consumers across the state.

BAMUL Lauds Sudharani’s Simplicity and Family Values

BAMUL President DK Suresh expressed his delight, saying, “To convey the values of the Nandini brand to the people, a trustworthy personality like Sudharani was essential. Her simplicity and family values will add a new charm to the quality of Nandini products and strengthen our connection with consumers.”

Following in the Footsteps of the Raj Family

The bond between the Nandini brand and the Kannada film industry has a long-standing history. In 1996, Dr. Rajkumar became the first ambassador for Nandini, promoting the brand without remuneration to support farmers’ welfare. Puneeth Rajkumar later followed in his father’s footsteps, enhancing the brand’s credibility as a household name, while Shivarajkumar also promoted Nandini voluntarily. Sudharani now joins this legacy, bringing the strength of womanhood and trust to the Nandini family.

Sudharani Expresses Gratitude and Commitment

Writing on Instagram, Sudharani shared, “My heart is full of respect, gratitude, and thankfulness. Nandini has been a symbol of trust for every Kannadiga for generations. It is an honour for me to be associated with the farmers’ cooperative, BAMUL Nandini. Following in the footsteps of great personalities like Dr. Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, and Puneeth Rajkumar is not just an imitation but a grateful and proud responsibility.”

She added that her discussions with BAMUL President D.K. Suresh and @manohar.iyer, who leads BAMUL’s product strategies and marketing initiatives, were truly inspiring. Sudharani highlighted the upcoming new products, including A2 ghee and A2 milk made from desi cows, which aim to protect native cows, ensure fair prices for farmers, and deliver high-quality, reliable products to consumers.

She concluded, “I am immensely proud to support this movement that embodies tradition, purity, and farmer welfare, honours our roots, and carries Karnataka’s heritage forward to future generations.”