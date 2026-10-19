Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw thanked Canadian national Caleb Friesen for highlighting Bengaluru’s civic issues after Wind Tunnel Road underwent a cleanup. Garbage was cleared, a wall repainted and footpath construction began.

Bengaluru’s Wind Tunnel Road has undergone a visible transformation following a civic cleanup drive that removed accumulated garbage and debris, repainted a roadside wall and began footpath construction. The improvement comes days after a social media post highlighted the poor condition of a stretch of the road, drawing attention to the city’s ongoing civic infrastructure challenges.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has praised the efforts to improve the area, thanking Canadian national Caleb Friesen for his role in highlighting civic concerns. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Central City Corporation, in collaboration with India Rising Trust, carried out cleanup and beautification work as part of their cleanliness initiatives.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Bengaluru Civic Authorities

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to X to appreciate the efforts made to improve cleanliness in Bengaluru. Thanking Caleb Friesen for his contribution, she wrote, “Thankyou @caleb_friesen for getting things done in our city. Please keep this effort going and hopefully we will have a clean city.”

Her post highlighted the importance of sustained civic action to address the city’s waste management and infrastructure challenges.

Caleb Friesen Highlights Wind Tunnel Road’s Poor Condition

The developments followed a social media post highlighting garbage and debris along a stretch of Wind Tunnel Road in Bengaluru. On October 7, a video shared on X showed waste and rubble scattered along the roadside, drawing attention to the poor condition of the area.

The post raised concerns about illegal garbage dumping and the maintenance of public spaces, bringing renewed attention to the stretch.

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian national who has lived in India for the past eight years, has frequently used social media to highlight Bengaluru’s civic issues, including damaged footpaths and other infrastructure problems.

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Wind Tunnel Road Transforms Within 10 Days

Providing an update on the cleanup, Friesen said the location had changed significantly in approximately 10 days. According to his post, the accumulated rubbish had been cleared, the roadside wall had been repainted and a road kerb had been laid. Footpath construction was also under way.

Friesen praised the Greater Bengaluru Authority, civic officials and the teams involved in the work. He acknowledged the efforts of the GBA, Virendra Suryawanshi, Arun Pai and others who contributed to the improvements.

The development highlights how social media can help bring local civic concerns to the attention of the relevant authorities.

GBA and Bengaluru Central City Corporation Undertake Cleanup Drive

The Greater Bengaluru Authority shared before-and-after photographs showcasing the improvements along Wind Tunnel Road and NAL Road.

According to the civic body's statement, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, in collaboration with India Rising Trust, undertook garbage removal and wall beautification work as part of the ‘Freedom from Waste’ and ‘Just Clean Bengaluru’ campaigns.

The initiative aims to eliminate garbage dumping spots in public areas, improve cleanliness and create a healthier environment for residents.

The work included clearing accumulated waste and beautifying the roadside wall to improve the appearance of the area.

Civic Officials Review Streetlights, Potholes and Other Issues

The cleanup and beautification initiative also involved discussions on other civic infrastructure concerns in the surrounding area.

Jagadish G, Commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation, and Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Development) of Bengaluru East City Corporation, visited the location and participated in the wall-painting initiative.

During the visit, officials discussed the maintenance of streetlights, the filling of potholes and other civic issues along roads bordering the two city corporations. The concerned officials were instructed to take appropriate measures to address these problems.

Social Media Brings Bengaluru’s Civic Issues Into Focus

The improvements along Wind Tunnel Road have highlighted the role of citizen-led initiatives and social media in drawing attention to civic problems.

Although the cleanup has brought visible changes to the area, sustained maintenance will be essential to prevent garbage from accumulating again. Regular monitoring, effective waste management and timely repairs to roads and footpaths will also be important to preserve these improvements.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s appreciation of the efforts has brought further attention to the initiative. The development highlights how public awareness, citizen participation and civic action can work together to improve Bengaluru’s urban spaces.