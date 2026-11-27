A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru, Shadrach Emmanuel, has died under mysterious circumstances in Israel. His family suspects foul play and is demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru, who had been working in Israel for the past 18 months, has died under mysterious circumstances, leaving his family seeking answers. Shadrack Emmanuel, a resident of Kannur Kodakkal near Padil, reportedly lost contact with his family on October 16. His relatives were informed of his death about a week after he went missing. His mortal remains reached his hometown on Tuesday night, around a month later. The family has raised suspicions over the circumstances of his death and is demanding a thorough investigation in Israel.

Shadrack Emmanuel Had Been Working In Israel For 18 Months

Shadrach had travelled to Israel for work around one-and-a-half years ago. He initially worked for a company in Tel Aviv before joining UCT Liquid Solution Company in Nof HaGalil, near Nazareth.

During his stay in Israel, he remained in contact with his family in Mangaluru through phone calls and video calls.

Last Contact With Family On October 16

According to the family, Shadrach last contacted them on October 16. He had reportedly spoken to his relatives before communication with him stopped.

The family became concerned when they were unable to reach him. They were informed about his death approximately a week after he went missing.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death have raised questions among his relatives, who are seeking clarity on what happened to him.

Body Repatriated To India After A Month

Shadrach’s mortal remains were brought back to India around a month after he went missing. His body reached his hometown near Padil on Tuesday night.

The wait for the return of his remains has added to the family’s distress, as they continue to seek information about the circumstances leading to his death.

Family Suspects Foul Play, Seeks Investigation

Shadrach’s family suspects that his death may not have been natural and has raised concerns over possible foul play. They have urged the authorities to ensure a proper investigation into the incident in Israel.

The family is seeking answers about the events leading to his death and wants the circumstances to be thoroughly examined. The cause of death and the family’s suspicions have not been independently confirmed.

The incident has left Shadrach’s relatives grieving and waiting for clarity about the death of their loved one, who had travelled abroad in search of work.