Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has kicked up a storm on X. She shared a picture showing the sad state of Bengaluru's urban planning. The post compares the city's current concrete roads to a greener, better-planned alternative, making people angry about corruption and bad governance.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru was once world-famous as the 'Garden City' for its greenery and cool weather. But now, many worry that the city is losing its soul to haphazard development. A recent post on X by Biocon's chief, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has once again put a spotlight on the serious flaws in Bengaluru's city planning.

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A Graphic That Shows Two Realities

The graphic shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw compares two versions of an elevated road corridor. It powerfully shows how the city could have been designed to be greener and more eco-friendly. The image is split into two parts: 'What we have built' versus 'What we could have built'.

Part 1: "What we have built" (The Reality)

This section shows the concrete mess we see today. It highlights how trees have been completely chopped down in the name of development. The picture clearly shows the lack of footpaths and service roads, and how public facilities have been destroyed.

Part 2: "What we could have built" (The Dream)

The other half of the image reimagines the same road in a sustainable way. It features lush green trees on both sides, eco-friendly cycling tracks, and wide footpaths. The design also includes good streetlights, benches, and dustbins for public convenience.

What Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Said

"We must design and plan our roads to reflect our Garden City pride. Sadly, our city is becoming a garbage city instead of a garden city," she wrote.

The post went viral almost instantly, with thousands of citizens venting their frustration over the city's crumbling infrastructure. Netizens blamed poor urban planning, a lack of political will, and the carelessness of officials for the mess.

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Public Outrage in the Comments

People did not hold back their anger. Here are some of the top comments:

Corruption and the Concrete Lobby: One user expressed deep frustration, saying, "I agree 100% with Kiran. Our administrators and politicians are looting this beautiful city. They are only interested in building concrete roads and flyovers because they get a huge commission from civil works involving steel and cement. They get no personal profit from saving grown trees."

'International Taxes, Third-Class Facilities': Another user questioned the quality of life in Indian cities. "Today's Indian cities are not liveable. We pay taxes and living costs that are on par with global cities. But the facilities we get in return are so poor, they remind you of a poor country. It's truly shameful. I wonder if there are any competent civil engineers left in India. It seems we are only living in a tech and software world, and have completely failed at developing real physical infrastructure," they wrote.

This whole debate is a reminder that if we destroy nature for development, we will only leave behind a concrete jungle for the next generation. It's a wake-up call for the government, urban bodies like the BBMP and BDA, and builders to set aside their selfish interests and focus on green, eco-friendly city planning.

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