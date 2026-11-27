Four men have been arrested for allegedly murdering their friend over a ₹1 lakh financial dispute in Tekkalakote, Ballari. The accused reportedly burned and dismembered his body before dumping the remains in a lake and canal.

A shocking murder case has come to light in Karnataka's Ballari district, where a 38-year-old man was allegedly murdered by four of his friends following a financial dispute involving ₹1 lakh. In a gruesome attempt to destroy evidence, the accused allegedly set his body on fire, dismembered the partially charred remains and dumped the body parts in a lake and a canal. The incident occurred in Tekkalakote town of Siruguppa taluk, leaving the victim's family devastated. Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder, while efforts are underway to recover the victim's remains.

Missing Complaint Leads To Murder Investigation

The deceased has been identified as Hanumantappa, 38, a resident of Tekkalakote in Ballari district. His wife, S. Lakshmi, approached the Tekkalakote police station on October 29 and lodged a missing person complaint after her husband went missing.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation to trace Hanumantappa. However, the investigation soon uncovered a suspected murder involving four of his friends. The accused have been identified as Upendra, Shashikumar, Mallikarjuna and Gangadhara.

₹1 Lakh Financial Dispute Allegedly Led To Murder

According to the police investigation, the murder was allegedly triggered by a financial dispute involving a money-lending transaction worth ₹1 lakh. The accused reportedly killed Hanumantappa by dropping a stone on his head.

In an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the crime, the accused allegedly set his body on fire. They later dismembered the partially charred remains before disposing of them.

Body Parts Dumped In Lake And Canal

To evade detection, the accused allegedly dumped the dismembered remains in a lake and a canal. The gruesome nature of the crime has left the victim's family devastated.

Police are currently searching the water bodies and surrounding areas to recover Hanumantappa's remains. The search operation is part of the ongoing investigation into the murder.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Uncover Crime

During the investigation, police reportedly obtained CCTV footage showing the accused purchasing petrol from a petrol bunk. The footage is believed to be an important piece of evidence in establishing the accused's alleged attempt to burn the body and destroy evidence.

The four accused have been arrested and have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. However, the police investigation is still underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather further evidence.

Victim's Family Demands Justice

The brutal murder has left Hanumantappa's family shattered. His wife, who initially approached the police with a missing person complaint, is now seeking justice for her husband.

With the four accused arrested and the search for the victim's remains continuing, investigators are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the murder. The case has sent shockwaves through Tekkalakote, where a financial dispute allegedly ended in the murder of a man by those he considered friends.