Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has flagged the poor condition of Bengaluru’s Bommasandra-Jigani Link Road, highlighting more than 350 potholes and a lack of footpaths. She urged authorities to address the infrastructure problems.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has raised concerns over the poor condition of the Bommasandra-Jigani Link Road, a crucial 7-km industrial corridor in Bengaluru that serves more than 1,000 companies, including Biocon, Cipla, Micro Labs and HCL Technologies. The key stretch, which is used by thousands of employees and commercial vehicles every day, is reportedly riddled with more than 350 potholes and lacks proper footpaths, prompting Mazumdar-Shaw to express her frustration on social media platform X.

Mazumdar-Shaw pointed out that the 7-km industrial corridor has no footpaths and is in poor condition due to the large number of potholes. She said the heads and employees of more than 1,000 industries in the area are frustrated with the poor infrastructure and are urging authorities to repair the road.

According to her, the deteriorating road condition has made commuting difficult, with vehicles struggling to navigate the stretch. She also highlighted the risks of accidents, delays for office-goers and traffic congestion caused by the poor road infrastructure.

PWD’s Negligence Blamed

Mazumdar-Shaw said the important link road serving the industrial corridor should have been properly maintained. However, she blamed years of alleged neglect by the Public Works Department (PWD) for the current condition of the road.

In her post, she appealed to Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil to intervene and address the issue at the earliest.

The Bommasandra-Jigani stretch is an important industrial route, connecting businesses, factories and offices in one of Bengaluru’s major industrial areas. Its poor condition has therefore raised concerns among companies and employees who depend on the road for their daily commute and business operations.

How Did Social Media React?

Mazumdar-Shaw’s post drew reactions from social media users, with several people appreciating her efforts to highlight the infrastructure problem.

One user praised her for raising civic concerns publicly, saying that people in senior positions often avoid reporting such issues for various reasons. The user also appreciated her efforts to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities.

Another user suggested that the road should be upgraded with white topping and designed with provisions for future infrastructure requirements. The user also suggested awarding the work to the company that carried out the white-topping project on Nrupatunga Road, claiming that the road has remained in good condition.

The reactions reflect growing concerns over the condition of Bengaluru’s roads and the need for better maintenance, particularly along major industrial corridors that support thousands of businesses and employees.

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