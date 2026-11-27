A crowbar-wielding thief has allegedly targeted shops in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, breaking shutters to steal valuables. CCTV footage has captured the suspect's movements. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Shopkeepers and residents of Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, are concerned after a lone thief allegedly targeted local shops in a series of break-ins using a crowbar. The accused reportedly operates at night or when commercial areas are deserted, breaking open shop shutters and doors to gain entry and steal valuables. A vegetable shop in Weavers' Colony was among the latest targets. CCTV cameras have captured the suspect's movements, and the footage is being examined by the police. A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Town Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Vegetable Shop In Weavers' Colony Targeted

A vegetable shop in Weavers' Colony, Nelamangala, was targeted by the thief, who allegedly broke open its rolling shutter to gain entry. Armed with a crowbar, the suspect reportedly forced open the shutter and doors within minutes before entering the shop and committing the theft.

According to local residents, the accused appears to target shops along his route and manages to escape before anyone can catch him. His alleged practice of operating alone, particularly at night or when commercial areas are deserted, has caused concern among shop owners and traders.

The repeated incidents have left local business owners anxious about the safety of their establishments, with many fearing further thefts.

Thief's Movements Captured On CCTV

The theft and the suspect's movements were captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage reportedly shows the accused carrying out the break-in using a crowbar.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and establish his movements. The recordings may also help investigators determine whether he is connected to other theft cases in the area.

Case Registered At Nelamangala Town Police Station

A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Town Police Station in connection with the theft. Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the person involved.

Meanwhile, local residents and traders have demanded the immediate arrest of the alleged thief, whom they have linked to the 'Gadari gang'. They have also urged the police to strengthen night patrols and take strict action to prevent further shop break-ins.

The incidents have raised concerns about shop security in Nelamangala, with traders hoping for swift police action to bring the situation under control.