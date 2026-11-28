A shocking murder in Bengaluru has left the city stunned after a 22-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a private lodge in the Cottonpet area. The accused reportedly attacked her following an argument over his suspicion that she was involved in a relationship with another man.

A shocking murder in Bengaluru has left the city stunned after a 22-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a private lodge in the Cottonpet area. The accused reportedly attacked her following an argument over his suspicion that she was involved in a relationship with another man. He has since been arrested, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The victim, identified as Ganga, and the accused, Gokul Krishna (23), had reportedly been in a relationship for the past four years. Both originally hailed from Kerala and had studied nursing together at Harsha College in Bengaluru. They had travelled to the city after completing their courses, hoping to find employment opportunities.

According to preliminary police investigations, the couple checked into a private lodge on Thursday. Around 11 am on Friday, November 27, an argument reportedly broke out over Gokul's suspicion about Ganga's alleged relationship with another man. The dispute allegedly escalated, following which he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times, including in the lower-left abdomen.

Police rushed to the lodge after receiving information about the incident and found Ganga unconscious in a pool of blood. Blood stains were also discovered on the cot inside the room and along the staircase. She was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Officials said she had suffered severe blood loss.

"The accused had accompanied the young woman and brought her here to search for a job. In the morning, they quarrelled, and the accused stabbed her to death," the police said.

Ganga had been looking for employment, while Gokul was reportedly helping nursing aspirants secure admissions to nursing colleges.

A murder case has been registered at the Cottonpet police station, and the accused has been arrested. He is currently being questioned as investigators work to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the killing. Further investigation is underway.