A 36-year-old woman from Kerala has gone missing during a trek to Tadiandamol peak in Kodagu. Police, forest officials, and locals are conducting an intensive search, but no trace has been found so far, raising concern among her family.

A 36-year-old woman from Kerala has gone missing while trekking on Tadiandamol peak in Kodagu district, triggering a massive search operation by authorities and local residents. The incident has caused widespread concern, as multiple teams continue their efforts to locate her. Despite sustained searches over the past two days, there has been no trace of the missing woman, raising anxiety among officials and her family.

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Where Did the Kerala Woman Go?

The missing woman, Sharanya (36), is a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala. She had been staying at a homestay run by a person named Nanda in Kabbina Kadu, Yavakapadi village, near Kakkabe in Kodagu district.

On Wednesday morning, she booked a trek online to Tadiandamol peak. While other tourists who joined the trek returned safely, Sharanya did not return and has been missing since then.

No Sign of Sharanya Despite Intense Search

Following the incident, Kudiyara Muthappa, president of the Madikeri Taluk Budakattu Krushikara Sangha, alerted the police. A large-scale search operation was launched involving police personnel, forest department officials, a dog squad, and local villagers.

Search operations continued late into Thursday night and throughout Friday. However, despite these extensive efforts, there has been no sign of Sharanya so far.

Family Informed, Investigation Underway

A complaint has been registered at the local police station, and authorities have intensified efforts to trace her. Kudiyara Muthappa stated that Sharanya’s brother, Shyam, arrived from Kozhikode on Friday evening. However, he did not have any additional information regarding her whereabouts.

Officials have assured that the search operation will continue until she is located.