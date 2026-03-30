Eight Indian nationals have died and one is missing in the West Asia conflict, the MEA said. An Indian was killed in an attack on a desalination plant in Kuwait. The Indian mission is coordinating repatriation of the deceased's mortal remains.

A total of 8 Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia as the conflict in the Gulf region enters its second month. One person also remains missing, a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

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The official added that the Indian mission in Kuwait is working closely with local authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains of an indian national who lost his life in an attack in Kuwait.

Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf), made the remarks at the Inter-Ministerial briefing here in the national capital on Monday. He said, "Yesterday, an Indian national, unfortunately, lost his life in an attack in Kuwait. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family of the deceased and is coordinating closely with the local authorities to render all support and for the early return of his mortal remains to India. Eight Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives and one Indian national remains missing in various incidents..."

Details of Attack in Kuwait

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday expressed condolences upon the death of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait. The embassy said that they were in touch with the authorities to render all possible assistance.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance."

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday stated that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a major power and water desalination plant sustained significant damage following what authorities described as Iranian strikes on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by the ministry's official spokesperson, the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and "significant material damage" to the facility. "A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read.

Update on Flights and Travel Facilitation

Sharing an update on the flight schedule, he said that the overall picture continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region and highlighted that since the conflict broke out on February 28, around 5,55,000 passengers have returned from the region to India.

Mahajan informed, "Since February 28th, around 550,000 passengers have returned from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between India and the UAE. Around 85 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 flights to India today. Kuwait and Bahrain airspace remain closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Gulf Air of Bahrain have been operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Due to flight restrictions and airspace closure, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India, from Israel, from Egypt and Jordan to India, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India, and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India..."

MEA Assures Continued Support

At the briefing, Mahajan assured that for the safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in the region, a dedicated special control room to assist Indian nationals and their families remains operational and that Indian missions and posts are working round the clock to provide assistance. (ANI)